Whittier Trust Co. Lowers Stock Position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Whittier Trust Co. trimmed its stake in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,614 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 326 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $2,874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GPC. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 65.8% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 189 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Genuine Parts during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Genuine Parts during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Genuine Parts during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Genuine Parts during the first quarter valued at $42,000. 78.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on GPC shares. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.20.

Genuine Parts Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GPC opened at $154.92 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Genuine Parts has a 52 week low of $115.63 and a 52 week high of $164.99.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.18. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 31.67%. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.74 earnings per share. Genuine Parts’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Genuine Parts Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.895 per share. This represents a $3.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is currently 46.37%.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.