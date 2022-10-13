Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Has $1.58 Million Stock Holdings in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,283 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,883 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $1,582,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new position in Guidewire Software during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 9,075.0% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 367 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Guidewire Software by 2,038.9% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 385 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Finally, Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. grew its holdings in Guidewire Software by 94.4% during the first quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 414 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.36% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider James Winston King sold 3,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.82, for a total value of $195,370.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 43,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,758,237.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Guidewire Software news, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 2,904 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.82, for a total transaction of $182,429.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,528 shares in the company, valued at $4,430,568.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider James Winston King sold 3,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.82, for a total transaction of $195,370.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 43,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,758,237.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 41,202 shares of company stock valued at $2,588,310. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

GWRE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $99.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 8th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Guidewire Software from $114.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Guidewire Software from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Guidewire Software from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.56.

Guidewire Software stock opened at $56.62 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $69.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.64. The company has a quick ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.61 and a 12 month high of $128.98. The stock has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.09 and a beta of 1.31.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 6th. The technology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.02. Guidewire Software had a negative return on equity of 10.06% and a negative net margin of 22.20%. The business had revenue of $244.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. Guidewire Software’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -1.59 EPS for the current year.

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

