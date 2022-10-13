Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Acquires 2,682 Shares of Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,715 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,682 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. owned about 0.08% of Otter Tail worth $2,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Otter Tail during the 2nd quarter worth about $252,000. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Otter Tail during the 1st quarter worth about $1,216,000. Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Otter Tail by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 5,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Otter Tail in the 1st quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Otter Tail by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on OTTR. Siebert Williams Shank cut Otter Tail from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $62.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Otter Tail in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Otter Tail Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:OTTR opened at $62.74 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 0.53. Otter Tail Co. has a 1 year low of $57.00 and a 1 year high of $82.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.50.

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $400.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.87 million. Otter Tail had a return on equity of 25.55% and a net margin of 18.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Otter Tail Co. will post 7.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Otter Tail Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a $0.412 dividend. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. Otter Tail’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.36%.

Otter Tail Profile

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric utility, manufacturing, and plastic pipe businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, Inc markets.

