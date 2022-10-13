Bailard Inc. Sells 8,484 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Bailard Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 77.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,461 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 8,484 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,399 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Syquant Capital Sas increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 4.5% in the first quarter. Syquant Capital Sas now owns 700 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 44.1% in the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 98 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 6.0% in the first quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 551 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Netflix by 3.5% in the first quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Pivotal Research reduced their target price on Netflix from $235.00 to $175.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Citigroup increased their target price on Netflix from $275.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Netflix from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Netflix from $243.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Netflix from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $307.41.

Netflix Stock Performance

Shares of NFLX opened at $220.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $162.71 and a one year high of $700.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $232.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $226.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.22 billion, a PE ratio of 19.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.23.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by $0.30. Netflix had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 30.07%. The business had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

