Whittier Trust Co. Acquires 1,639 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 429,693 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,639 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for approximately 0.8% of Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $39,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MRK. E&G Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.7% in the second quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 16,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,493,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Stiles Financial Services Inc raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.3% in the second quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 8,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.9% in the first quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.4% during the second quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 30,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,752,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.3% during the second quarter. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. now owns 5,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

MRK stock opened at $90.42 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.50 and a twelve month high of $95.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $229.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.75.

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.20. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 48.45% and a net margin of 29.00%. The firm had revenue of $14.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.27%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MRK. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $89.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Erste Group Bank upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $76.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.83.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

