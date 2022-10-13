Davidson Trust Co. Decreases Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Davidson Trust Co. trimmed its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,265 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Davidson Trust Co.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sharkey Howes & Javer purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 2nd quarter worth $254,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 13,541 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 3,001 shares in the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. bought a new position in Pfizer in the 2nd quarter worth $1,942,000. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 167,045 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,758,000 after buying an additional 2,556 shares during the period. Finally, HMS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Pfizer in the 2nd quarter worth $252,000. 67.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on PFE shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Pfizer from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.06.

Pfizer Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $42.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $235.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.68. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.94 and a 52-week high of $61.71. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $27.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.20 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 28.92% and a return on equity of 43.18%. The business’s revenue was up 46.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 31.31%.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

