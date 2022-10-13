The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Stock Holdings Lessened by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC lowered its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,377 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,411 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $475,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BK. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter valued at $555,083,000. AGF Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 9,905.7% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 2,065,768 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $102,524,000 after acquiring an additional 2,045,122 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,454,703 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $717,387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110,848 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 1st quarter valued at $40,504,000. Finally, Gillson Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 1st quarter valued at $36,062,000. Institutional investors own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $51.50 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.04.

BK stock opened at $37.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 52-week low of $37.27 and a 52-week high of $64.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.07.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The bank reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.09). Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 20.61% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 25th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. This is a boost from Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 22nd. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is 37.56%.

In other news, CEO Thomas P. Gibbons sold 105,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.24, for a total transaction of $4,542,880.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 221,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,556,818.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

