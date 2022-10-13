The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Shares Bought by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 23.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,827 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $1,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $809,193,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,563,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,637,484,000 after buying an additional 589,293 shares in the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $106,169,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,277,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,875,816,000 after buying an additional 349,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,970,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $395,215,000 after acquiring an additional 323,351 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PNC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays reduced their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $250.00 to $222.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $180.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $191.00 to $171.50 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James downgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The PNC Financial Services Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $191.79.

Insider Activity

The PNC Financial Services Group Trading Down 1.1 %

In related news, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.96, for a total transaction of $584,360.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 174,651 shares in the company, valued at $29,159,730.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PNC stock opened at $146.12 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $59.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $161.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.84. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $145.77 and a twelve month high of $228.14.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.31. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 27.32% and a return on equity of 11.93%. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 14th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.95%.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

(Get Rating)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Featured Stories

