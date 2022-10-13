The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by Braun Stacey Associates Inc.

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. lowered its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 151,518 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,591 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble accounts for 1.2% of Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $21,787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 479,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,914,000 after buying an additional 30,064 shares during the period. Guerra Pan Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at about $234,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at about $639,000. Mendel Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at about $562,000. Finally, Autumn Glory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,236,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.45% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

Procter & Gamble stock opened at $124.43 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $145.18. The company has a market capitalization of $296.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.39. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $122.18 and a 1 year high of $165.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $19.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.41 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.39% and a return on equity of 32.67%. Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.9133 per share. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 62.82%.

Insider Transactions at Procter & Gamble

In related news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.33, for a total value of $135,442.31. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $933,760.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Procter & Gamble news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.33, for a total transaction of $147,388.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,081,188.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.33, for a total transaction of $135,442.31. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $933,760.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 287,722 shares of company stock worth $42,327,379. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Evercore ISI set a $170.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, June 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.93.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

