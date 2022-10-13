Salem Capital Management Inc. Has $4 Million Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Salem Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,602 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 134 shares during the period. Chevron accounts for about 2.9% of Salem Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Salem Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. 69.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chevron Stock Performance

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $157.64 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $156.34 and a 200-day moving average of $158.97. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $106.48 and a 1-year high of $182.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $309.73 billion, a PE ratio of 10.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.13.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $5.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.80. The business had revenue of $68.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.69 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 19.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 18.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 37.89%.

Insider Activity at Chevron

In related news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.11, for a total value of $3,557,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,106.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Chevron news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.11, for a total value of $3,557,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,106.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 11,432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.45, for a total transaction of $1,845,696.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $574,762. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 141,732 shares of company stock valued at $23,024,499 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CVX shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Chevron from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $202.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $187.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.20.

Chevron Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

