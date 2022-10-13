Hoylecohen LLC Acquires 432 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Hoylecohen LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 29,117 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 432 shares during the quarter. Hoylecohen LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. Autumn Glory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $963,000. ETF Store Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,128,000. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $983,000. Institutional investors own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PFE. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $50.00 target price on Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $50.00 price target on Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Pfizer from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays cut their price target on Pfizer from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price target on Pfizer from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.06.

Pfizer Price Performance

NYSE PFE opened at $42.03 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $235.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.23, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.94 and a 1-year high of $61.71.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.29. Pfizer had a return on equity of 43.18% and a net margin of 28.92%. The company had revenue of $27.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.31%.

Pfizer Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.