West Wealth Group LLC Invests $353,000 in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

West Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Northcape Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 95.2% during the 1st quarter. Northcape Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,696,000 after purchasing an additional 11,800 shares during the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 1,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 624.7% during the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 131,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,163,000 after purchasing an additional 113,745 shares during the last quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 77,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,108,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,093,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. 63.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on PG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $143.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Sunday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.93.

Insider Activity

Procter & Gamble Trading Up 0.2 %

In other news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total value of $584,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,796. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 169,365 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.56, for a total value of $24,822,134.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 164,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,147,372.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total value of $584,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,026 shares in the company, valued at $149,796. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 287,722 shares of company stock valued at $42,327,379. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PG opened at $124.43 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $138.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $122.18 and a 1-year high of $165.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $296.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.39.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.02). Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.39% and a return on equity of 32.67%. The business had revenue of $19.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be paid a $0.9133 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.82%.

About Procter & Gamble

(Get Rating)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

Read More

