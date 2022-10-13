Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. Acquires 800 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,876 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Steward Financial Group LLC raised its position in Pfizer by 315.3% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Rinkey Investments purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its position in Pfizer by 108.3% in the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC raised its position in Pfizer by 339.3% in the 1st quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFE opened at $42.03 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $235.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.68. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.94 and a twelve month high of $61.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.48.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $27.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.20 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 28.92% and a return on equity of 43.18%. Pfizer’s revenue was up 46.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.31%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PFE shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $50.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $50.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Pfizer from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pfizer has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.06.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

