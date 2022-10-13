J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Sells 7,613 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,915 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 7,613 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $6,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at $78,000. Autumn Glory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at $963,000. ETF Store Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at $206,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at $1,128,000. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at $983,000. Institutional investors own 67.90% of the company’s stock.
Pfizer Stock Up 0.3 %
Shares of PFE opened at $42.03 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.27 and its 200 day moving average is $49.48. The company has a market capitalization of $235.89 billion, a PE ratio of 8.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.68. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.94 and a 12-month high of $61.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.
Pfizer Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.31%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $50.00 price target on Pfizer in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on Pfizer in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Pfizer from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Pfizer from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group set a $59.00 price objective on Pfizer in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.06.
Pfizer Profile
Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.
