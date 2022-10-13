Modera Wealth Management LLC Sells 21 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Modera Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,359 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 21 shares during the quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $2,753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 75.8% in the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 58 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 60 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 87.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. UBS Group upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $545.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $556.00 to $569.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $575.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $586.40.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Up 0.0 %

UNH opened at $499.96 on Thursday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $398.11 and a fifty-two week high of $553.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $467.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $524.30 and a 200-day moving average of $513.71.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.24 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $80.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.68 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.45% and a net margin of 5.95%. The company’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.70 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.86 EPS for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th were paid a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 9th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.46%.

Insider Activity at UnitedHealth Group

In related news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $542.37, for a total value of $252,202.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,866,882.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other UnitedHealth Group news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 465 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $542.37, for a total value of $252,202.05. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,786 shares in the company, valued at $18,866,882.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dirk C. Mcmahon sold 14,715 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $543.32, for a total value of $7,994,953.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 50,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,224,678.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 139,051 shares of company stock valued at $74,450,958 over the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About UnitedHealth Group

(Get Rating)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

