Waddell & Associates LLC Buys 205 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Waddell & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,410 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the quarter. Chevron comprises 0.4% of Waddell & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Waddell & Associates LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,797,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at $286,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at $1,246,000. Mendel Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at $399,000. Autumn Glory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at $1,909,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in Chevron by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 117,321 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,768,000 after buying an additional 8,432 shares during the last quarter. 69.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Chevron

In other news, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total transaction of $13,990,053.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total transaction of $13,990,053.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.11, for a total transaction of $3,557,475.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,106.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 141,732 shares of company stock valued at $23,024,499. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Stock Performance

NYSE CVX opened at $157.64 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $309.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.13. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $106.48 and a 12-month high of $182.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $156.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $158.97.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $5.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.02 by $0.80. The firm had revenue of $68.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.69 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 19.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 18.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on CVX. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $172.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Chevron from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Chevron from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $187.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.20.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

