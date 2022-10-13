Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Increases Holdings in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,497 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in SPS Commerce were worth $1,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Geneva Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPS Commerce in the first quarter worth about $32,030,000. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 14,809.0% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 126,428 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,588,000 after acquiring an additional 125,580 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPS Commerce in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $13,615,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 10.2% during the first quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 971,524 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $127,464,000 after purchasing an additional 89,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its stake in SPS Commerce by 9.7% in the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,010,339 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $132,556,000 after purchasing an additional 89,021 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.09% of the company’s stock.

In other SPS Commerce news, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 1,000 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.99, for a total value of $132,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,351,795.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on SPSC. StockNews.com initiated coverage on SPS Commerce in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of SPS Commerce from $210.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of SPS Commerce from $200.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of SPS Commerce from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SPS Commerce currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.83.

SPSC opened at $121.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of 95.18 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $125.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.05. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $96.41 and a 1 year high of $174.42.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The software maker reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.04. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 10.61%. The business had revenue of $109.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

