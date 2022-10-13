Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Shares Purchased by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $1,919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Anson Funds Management LP acquired a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. 91.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alexandria Real Estate Equities alerts:

Insider Activity at Alexandria Real Estate Equities

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, General Counsel Jackie B. Clem sold 794 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.60, for a total transaction of $124,340.40. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 22,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,574,238.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Maria C. Freire sold 2,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.04, for a total value of $376,785.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $489,120. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Jackie B. Clem sold 794 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.60, for a total value of $124,340.40. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 22,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,574,238.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Stock Down 1.1 %

ARE stock opened at $133.06 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $21.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.92, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $130.00 and a twelve month high of $224.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $152.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.16.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $1.01. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 1.93%. The firm had revenue of $643.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.13 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is currently 255.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on ARE shares. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $194.00 to $182.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.60.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.