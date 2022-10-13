CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Shares Purchased by Bailard Inc.

Bailard Inc. boosted its holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in CBRE Group by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,153,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,864,637,000 after acquiring an additional 831,038 shares during the last quarter. Harris Associates L P raised its position in CBRE Group by 1.4% in the first quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 9,885,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $904,681,000 after purchasing an additional 140,630 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in CBRE Group by 0.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,131,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $561,161,000 after purchasing an additional 16,484 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in CBRE Group by 2.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,545,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $507,561,000 after purchasing an additional 150,278 shares during the period. Finally, Cantillon Capital Management LLC raised its position in CBRE Group by 2.8% in the first quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,401,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $402,870,000 after purchasing an additional 118,543 shares during the period. 96.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CBRE Group Stock Down 1.1 %

CBRE Group stock opened at $68.52 on Thursday. CBRE Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.74 and a twelve month high of $111.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.39.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CBRE Group ( NYSE:CBRE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.72 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 25.77%. The company’s revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CBRE shares. UBS Group cut their target price on CBRE Group from $95.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CBRE Group in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on CBRE Group to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on CBRE Group from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CBRE Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.00.

About CBRE Group

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

