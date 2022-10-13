Bailard Inc. Sells 311 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Bailard Inc. cut its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 92,311 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 311 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $13,993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mendel Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $295,000. ETF Store Inc. bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at $705,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at $3,435,000. Carroll Investors Inc bought a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth $11,116,000. Finally, Palumbo Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,237 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,011,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. 62.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 price target (down from $410.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. TheStreet downgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Raymond James cut their price target on NVIDIA from $240.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on NVIDIA from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $213.50.

NVIDIA Price Performance

NVIDIA stock opened at $115.00 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $286.35 billion, a PE ratio of 37.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $148.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $173.20. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $112.83 and a 12 month high of $346.47.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.70 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 36.83% and a net margin of 26.03%. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. Analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 7th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 5.25%.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

