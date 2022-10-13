ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Shares Purchased by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,554 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $1,568,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ANSS. Allstate Corp acquired a new stake in shares of ANSYS during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,020,000. Metatron Capital SICAV plc acquired a new position in shares of ANSYS during the 4th quarter worth $321,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in ANSYS by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 277,337 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $111,246,000 after purchasing an additional 4,970 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in ANSYS in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,279,000. Finally, WMS Partners LLC lifted its holdings in ANSYS by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 4,350 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. 90.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of ANSYS from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Barclays dropped their target price on ANSYS from $260.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ANSYS in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of ANSYS to $329.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on ANSYS from $315.00 to $285.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $273.17.

In other ANSYS news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 436 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.59, for a total transaction of $101,845.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,206,953.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ANSS opened at $201.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12. ANSYS, Inc. has a one year low of $199.33 and a one year high of $413.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $250.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $259.23. The company has a market capitalization of $17.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.31.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $475.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $466.70 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 22.96%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

