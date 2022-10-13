Park Avenue Securities LLC Acquires 380 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,853 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $1,815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Target by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,254,086 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $9,179,381,000 after buying an additional 589,926 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,094,330,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Target by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,500,093 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $530,570,000 after purchasing an additional 269,648 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Target by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,482,149 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $526,762,000 after purchasing an additional 42,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Target by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,075,262 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $440,412,000 after purchasing an additional 220,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TGT opened at $154.16 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $162.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $175.49. The company has a market cap of $70.95 billion, a PE ratio of 17.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.01. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $137.16 and a 52-week high of $268.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.32). Target had a return on equity of 35.15% and a net margin of 3.92%. The firm had revenue of $26.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.64 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 8.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Target’s payout ratio is 49.09%.

TGT has been the subject of several analyst reports. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Target to $203.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Target to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Target from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Target to $190.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.67.

In other Target news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total transaction of $6,491,548.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 118,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,660,918.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Target news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total transaction of $6,491,548.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 118,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,660,918.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total transaction of $213,078.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $488,725.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

