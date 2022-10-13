J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Has $3.47 Million Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. cut its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,952 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,021 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Orion Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 85.0% during the first quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 222 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. 69.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chevron

In other news, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total value of $13,990,053.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total value of $13,990,053.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 11,432 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.45, for a total transaction of $1,845,696.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,560 shares in the company, valued at $574,762. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 141,732 shares of company stock worth $23,024,499 over the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Chevron Stock Performance

CVX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Chevron from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Chevron from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Chevron from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. HSBC raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $183.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of Chevron from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.20.

Shares of CVX opened at $157.64 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $309.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.52, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $158.97. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $106.48 and a 12 month high of $182.40.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $5.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.02 by $0.80. The firm had revenue of $68.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.69 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 19.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 18.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.89%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

