Versor Investments LP Raises Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Versor Investments LP lifted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,141 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 11.1% in the second quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 2,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.7% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $845,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. grew its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 15.8% in the first quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 4,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 23.9% in the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 20.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 121,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,624,000 after purchasing an additional 20,807 shares in the last quarter. 81.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at The PNC Financial Services Group

In other news, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.96, for a total transaction of $584,360.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 174,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,159,730.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Down 1.1 %

PNC stock opened at $146.12 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $59.93 billion, a PE ratio of 11.43, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $161.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $164.84. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $145.77 and a one year high of $228.14.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.13 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 27.32% and a return on equity of 11.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.50 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.47 EPS for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 17th will be given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 14th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 46.95%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PNC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Evercore ISI set a $175.00 target price on The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $191.00 to $171.50 in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler set a $160.00 target price on The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Raymond James cut The PNC Financial Services Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The PNC Financial Services Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $191.79.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Recommended Stories

