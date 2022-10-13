Venture Visionary Partners LLC Buys New Position in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 415 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in Avery Dennison by 113.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Avery Dennison during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in Avery Dennison by 131.8% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in Avery Dennison by 240.0% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. 90.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Avery Dennison

In related news, Director Anthony Anderson sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.82, for a total value of $500,696.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,698.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Avery Dennison Stock Performance

AVY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Avery Dennison from $195.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Avery Dennison from $218.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Avery Dennison in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.43.

Shares of AVY stock opened at $163.46 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $13.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $182.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $175.48. Avery Dennison Co. has a 12-month low of $151.62 and a 12-month high of $229.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.27. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 40.75% and a net margin of 8.48%. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.25 EPS. Avery Dennison’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.93 EPS for the current year.

Avery Dennison Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 6th. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is currently 32.79%.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials and products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials under the Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison brands; graphics products under the Avery Dennison and Mactac brands; and reflective products under the Avery Dennison brand.

