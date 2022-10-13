Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Stock Holdings Lifted by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,676 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 302 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $3,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the second quarter worth approximately $1,559,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 435.6% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 41,994 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,985,000 after purchasing an additional 34,153 shares in the last quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. grew its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 1,079.3% during the second quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 16,428 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,515,000 after purchasing an additional 15,035 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC grew its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 9.5% during the second quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,465 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 25.3% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 5,301 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. 95.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $285.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens set a $315.00 target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $290.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International to $260.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Charles River Laboratories International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $314.33.

In related news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.13, for a total transaction of $45,226.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,695,815.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock opened at $197.37 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $207.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $230.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $181.36 and a 1-year high of $449.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.90, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.29.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $973.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $995.12 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 21.51%. Charles River Laboratories International’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.61 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

