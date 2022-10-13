Whittier Trust Co. Has $3.61 Million Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,952 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $3,608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in Chubb in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its stake in Chubb by 207.0% in the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Chubb in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Chubb in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Chubb in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Chubb from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Chubb in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Chubb from $244.00 to $218.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $228.67.

Chubb Stock Performance

CB opened at $185.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $77.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.66. Chubb Limited has a 52-week low of $173.78 and a 52-week high of $218.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $190.34 and its 200-day moving average is $197.82.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $10.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.52 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 17.36%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.62 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 15.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.02%.

Insider Transactions at Chubb

In related news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 25,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.86, for a total value of $5,000,037.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 594,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,282,920.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Further Reading

