Private Capital Group LLC Decreases Stake in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Private Capital Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) by 45.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 384 shares of the company’s stock after selling 317 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 431.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 377 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 6,483.3% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. 93.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Neurocrine Biosciences alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

NBIX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Monday, September 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.71.

Insider Activity

Neurocrine Biosciences Price Performance

In other news, Director Gary A. Lyons sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.54, for a total transaction of $552,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 203,697 shares in the company, valued at $22,516,666.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, insider Malcolm Lloyd-Smith sold 21,533 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.95, for a total value of $2,281,421.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,888 shares in the company, valued at $2,001,183.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Gary A. Lyons sold 5,000 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.54, for a total value of $552,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 203,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,516,666.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 27,970 shares of company stock worth $2,987,291 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NBIX opened at $108.34 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.51. The stock has a market cap of $10.36 billion, a PE ratio of 985.00 and a beta of 0.51. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.88 and a 52 week high of $113.63.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.74). The business had revenue of $378.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.62 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 0.88%. As a group, analysts forecast that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders. The company's portfolio includes treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis, and uterine fibroids, as well as clinical programs in various therapeutic areas.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NBIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.