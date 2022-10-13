American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Shares Sold by Private Capital Group LLC

Private Capital Group LLC lessened its position in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 74.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 426 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,210 shares during the quarter. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the fourth quarter valued at about $120,000. IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the fourth quarter valued at about $123,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of American Electric Power by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 17,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AEP shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $118.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of American Electric Power to $107.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $99.00 price target (up from $96.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $94.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.38.

American Electric Power Price Performance

Shares of AEP stock opened at $81.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $98.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.25. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.22 and a 12 month high of $105.60. The company has a market capitalization of $41.99 billion, a PE ratio of 16.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.42.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.39% and a return on equity of 10.46%. The business’s revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. Analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.30%.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

