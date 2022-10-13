Alphastar Capital Management LLC Invests $216,000 in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Alphastar Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 4,532 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MMP. FLC Capital Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 21,913 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,050,188 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $145,677,000 after buying an additional 353,171 shares during the last quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC now owns 39,375 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 52.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 14,330 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 4,919 shares during the last quarter. 52.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MMP opened at $48.09 on Thursday. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $43.58 and a fifty-two week high of $53.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $9.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.21 and a 200-day moving average of $49.91.

Magellan Midstream Partners ( NYSE:MMP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The pipeline company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.12. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 51.99% and a net margin of 34.33%. The company had revenue of $788.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $688.81 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th were issued a dividend of $1.0375 per share. This represents a $4.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.87%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Magellan Midstream Partners in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.73.

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. It operates through Refined Products and Crude Oil segments. The company operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

