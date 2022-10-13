The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Alphastar Capital Management LLC

Alphastar Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,736 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 4,168 shares during the period. Alphastar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 126.3% in the 1st quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 181 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Roble Belko & Company Inc grew its position in Walt Disney by 96.2% during the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 206 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in Walt Disney by 74.1% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Evolution Advisers Inc. grew its position in Walt Disney by 164.4% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 275 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. 61.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 3,000 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total transaction of $357,090.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,407,114.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Trading Up 0.3 %

DIS opened at $93.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.16. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $90.23 and a 1-year high of $179.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.23.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The entertainment giant reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.01 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 7.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. Analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial cut their price target on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Walt Disney from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Guggenheim raised Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.72.

Walt Disney Profile

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.