Bourgeon Capital Management LLC Has $1.37 Million Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Bourgeon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,428 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 615 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth $286,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter worth $1,246,000. Mendel Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter worth $399,000. Autumn Glory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter worth $1,909,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 117,321 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,768,000 after purchasing an additional 8,432 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on CVX. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Chevron from $189.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Chevron from $187.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on Chevron in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $202.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Chevron from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.20.

Chevron Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE CVX opened at $157.64 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $309.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.13. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $106.48 and a 52 week high of $182.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $156.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $158.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $5.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.80. Chevron had a return on equity of 19.73% and a net margin of 13.45%. The business had revenue of $68.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share. Chevron’s revenue was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 18.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total transaction of $13,990,053.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Chevron news, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 11,432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.45, for a total value of $1,845,696.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $574,762. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total value of $13,990,053.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 141,732 shares of company stock worth $23,024,499. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chevron Profile

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.