Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Acquired by Cambria Investment Management L.P.

Cambria Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 59.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,030 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Carroll Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,013,000. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,302 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the period. Leisure Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 5,450 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $789,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 942.4% during the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 116,341 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,935,000 after purchasing an additional 105,180 shares during the period. Finally, Versor Investments LP grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 300.8% during the 2nd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 18,747 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,714,000 after purchasing an additional 14,070 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.30% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE CVX opened at $157.64 on Thursday. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $106.48 and a 52 week high of $182.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $158.97. The firm has a market cap of $309.73 billion, a PE ratio of 10.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.13.

Chevron Announces Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $5.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.80. Chevron had a return on equity of 19.73% and a net margin of 13.45%. The business had revenue of $68.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 18.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CVX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $202.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Societe Generale raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.20.

Insider Transactions at Chevron

In other news, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total transaction of $13,990,053.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total value of $13,990,053.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 11,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.45, for a total transaction of $1,845,696.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,560 shares in the company, valued at $574,762. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 141,732 shares of company stock worth $23,024,499 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About Chevron

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

