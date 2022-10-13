StoneX Group Inc. Invests $841,000 in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

StoneX Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 8,907 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $841,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,290,736,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 106.7% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 166,124 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $22,786,000 after purchasing an additional 2,640,795 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 140,466,474 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $19,266,382,000 after purchasing an additional 2,514,894 shares in the last quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 50.7% in the first quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 6,330,000 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $868,223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,130,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Walt Disney by 659.3% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,252,131 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $308,902,000 after acquiring an additional 1,955,532 shares during the period. 61.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total value of $357,090.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,624 shares in the company, valued at $3,407,114.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIS opened at $93.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $170.29 billion, a PE ratio of 54.31, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $108.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $90.23 and a 1 year high of $179.25.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The entertainment giant reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.01 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 3.87%. The business’s revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $170.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Walt Disney from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.72.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

