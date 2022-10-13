Whittier Trust Co. Purchases 95 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,838 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 95 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $2,952,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in Kimberly-Clark by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Kimberly-Clark by 167.4% during the 2nd quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 3,743 shares during the period. Advocate Group LLC purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the 2nd quarter valued at $9,977,000. Sante Capital Fund LP purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,783,000. Finally, Alphastar Capital Management LLC increased its position in Kimberly-Clark by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 16,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares during the period. 74.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Performance

Shares of KMB stock opened at $112.86 on Thursday. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a one year low of $108.74 and a one year high of $145.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $125.37 and its 200 day moving average is $129.58. The company has a market capitalization of $38.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.37, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Kimberly-Clark Announces Dividend

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 249.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th were paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on KMB shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.00.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

Featured Articles

