Whittier Trust Co. Grows Position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,163 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $2,989,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DEO. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Diageo during the 4th quarter worth $62,000. Qtron Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Diageo by 268.6% during the 4th quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 4,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,000 after purchasing an additional 2,987 shares during the period. Bell Rock Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diageo during the 4th quarter worth $1,438,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diageo during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Richwood Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diageo during the 4th quarter worth $450,000. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Diageo from GBX 3,900 ($47.12) to GBX 4,160 ($50.27) in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Kepler Capital Markets lowered Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Diageo in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Diageo from GBX 2,800 ($33.83) to GBX 3,000 ($36.25) in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Diageo from GBX 5,040 ($60.90) to GBX 5,430 ($65.61) in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4,198.75.

Diageo Stock Performance

Diageo Increases Dividend

DEO opened at $166.30 on Thursday. Diageo plc has a one year low of $162.63 and a one year high of $223.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $177.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $184.21.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of $2.2775 per share. This represents a yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. This is an increase from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.57.

Diageo Profile

(Get Rating)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

Featured Articles

