Whittier Trust Co. Lowers Stock Holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Whittier Trust Co. lowered its holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,295 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 453 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $3,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NXPI. Core Alternative Capital grew its position in NXP Semiconductors by 2,183.3% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 137 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its position in NXP Semiconductors by 265.1% during the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 157 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NXPI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NXP Semiconductors currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.28.

NXP Semiconductors Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ NXPI opened at $140.28 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $165.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $169.93. NXP Semiconductors has a 52-week low of $140.13 and a 52-week high of $239.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.31, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The semiconductor provider reported $4.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.05 by $1.35. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 49.45% and a net margin of 19.83%. The firm had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.05 earnings per share. NXP Semiconductors’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.845 per share. This represents a $3.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.90%.

About NXP Semiconductors

(Get Rating)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.