Private Capital Group LLC Grows Stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) by 81.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,907 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares during the quarter. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 52.9% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 149,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after acquiring an additional 51,588 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $101,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 2.8% during the first quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 329,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,529,000 after acquiring an additional 9,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Circle Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 24.7% during the first quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 98,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after acquiring an additional 19,380 shares in the last quarter. 30.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Shyam Sankar sold 125,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.95, for a total transaction of $1,243,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,918,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,089,134.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Shyam Sankar sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.95, for a total transaction of $1,243,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,918,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,089,134.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Glazer sold 105,553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total value of $1,163,194.06. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,911,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,064,553.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 294,111 shares of company stock valued at $2,926,662. Insiders own 13.22% of the company’s stock.

PLTR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded Palantir Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on Palantir Technologies from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Palantir Technologies from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Palantir Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.83.

PLTR opened at $8.07 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.31 and its 200-day moving average is $9.44. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.44 and a twelve month high of $27.11.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $473.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.72 million. Palantir Technologies had a negative net margin of 30.90% and a positive return on equity of 0.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

