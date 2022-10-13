Private Capital Group LLC Sells 2,910 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Private Capital Group LLC decreased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 30.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,638 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,910 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MRK. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 4,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the period. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 1st quarter worth about $79,000. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter worth about $7,575,000. Hikari Power Ltd raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Hikari Power Ltd now owns 23,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,939,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Finally, Arnhold LLC raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arnhold LLC now owns 11,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 2,934 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

MRK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Atlantic Securities raised their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $76.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.83.

Shares of MRK opened at $90.42 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $229.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.30. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.50 and a twelve month high of $95.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $88.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.75.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $14.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.85 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 29.00% and a return on equity of 48.45%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.27%.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

