Private Capital Group LLC Sells 4,057 Shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB)

Private Capital Group LLC cut its holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB – Get Rating) by 70.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,692 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,057 shares during the quarter. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 1,476,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,821,000 after acquiring an additional 6,614 shares in the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,189,000. Interactive Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 4.9% in the first quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 13,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period. Walker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $7,961,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 8.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 519,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,415,000 after buying an additional 42,574 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSEARCA:BAB opened at $25.57 on Thursday. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $25.25 and a 1 year high of $33.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.58.

About Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF

PowerShares Build America Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called The BofA Merrill Lynch Build America Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invests at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

