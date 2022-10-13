Private Capital Group LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Private Capital Group LLC decreased its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 27.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 224 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 84 shares during the quarter. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SHW. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 447,689 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $157,658,000 after purchasing an additional 10,829 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Investors Inc purchased a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter worth $116,000. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter worth about $3,278,000. Bell Rock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter worth about $680,000. Finally, Metatron Capital SICAV plc bought a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter worth about $155,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Sherwin-Williams Price Performance

Shares of SHW opened at $201.51 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $228.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $244.65. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a fifty-two week low of $200.24 and a fifty-two week high of $354.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.23 billion, a PE ratio of 30.30, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.81 by ($0.40). Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 82.04% and a net margin of 8.45%. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.65 EPS. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue for the quarter was down 46.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 36.09%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SHW shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $248.00 to $215.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $335.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $280.00 to $257.00 in a report on Tuesday. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $270.00 to $235.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $298.37.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

(Get Rating)

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.