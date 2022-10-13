3M (NYSE:MMM) Stake Cut by Private Capital Group LLC

Private Capital Group LLC cut its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 47.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 383 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 348 shares during the quarter. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its stake in 3M by 0.4% in the second quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 18,721 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,423,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV lifted its stake in 3M by 2.7% in the first quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 2,826 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in 3M by 1.0% in the first quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 7,396 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of 3M by 0.8% during the first quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,907 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDS Planning Inc raised its stake in shares of 3M by 2.9% during the first quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 2,846 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. 64.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MMM opened at $108.95 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $126.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.00. 3M has a 1-year low of $107.08 and a 1-year high of $186.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 39.11% and a net margin of 11.83%. 3M’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.59 EPS. Analysts expect that 3M will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd were paid a $1.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 19th. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.47%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.24%.

In related news, CAO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 795 shares of 3M stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.32, for a total value of $113,939.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,741.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other 3M news, CAO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 795 shares of 3M stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.32, for a total transaction of $113,939.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,741.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael G. Vale sold 36,771 shares of 3M stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.26, for a total value of $5,267,813.46. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 65,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,357,886.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 46,121 shares of company stock valued at $6,644,865. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MMM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of 3M from $144.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of 3M from $165.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of 3M from $161.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. UBS Group upgraded shares of 3M from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $118.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of 3M from $155.00 to $127.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, 3M has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.33.

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

