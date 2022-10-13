Private Capital Group LLC Has $52,000 Stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Private Capital Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 17.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 364 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Moderna by 33.2% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Capital Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Moderna by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Financial Services LLC now owns 12,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,769,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Moderna during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $286,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Moderna by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 255,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,487,000 after purchasing an additional 32,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in Moderna by 96.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 222,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,826,000 after purchasing an additional 109,467 shares during the last quarter. 60.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Moderna alerts:

Moderna Trading Up 8.3 %

Shares of MRNA opened at $130.72 on Thursday. Moderna, Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.03 and a 52-week high of $376.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $140.71 and its 200-day moving average is $146.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market cap of $52.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.98, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.70.

Insider Activity

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.50 by $0.74. Moderna had a return on equity of 94.76% and a net margin of 61.12%. The company had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.46 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Juan Andres sold 2,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.00, for a total value of $334,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,731,289. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO David W. Meline sold 164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.66, for a total transaction of $28,480.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,146.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Juan Andres sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.00, for a total value of $334,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,731,289. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 583,048 shares of company stock worth $87,001,182. Insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on MRNA shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Moderna from $199.00 to $197.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Moderna from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Argus dropped their price target on Moderna from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Moderna has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $211.08.

Moderna Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.