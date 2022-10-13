Private Capital Group LLC Has $52,000 Stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Private Capital Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 17.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 364 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Moderna by 33.2% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Capital Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Moderna by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Financial Services LLC now owns 12,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,769,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Moderna during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $286,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Moderna by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 255,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,487,000 after purchasing an additional 32,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in Moderna by 96.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 222,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,826,000 after purchasing an additional 109,467 shares during the last quarter. 60.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Moderna Trading Up 8.3 %
Shares of MRNA opened at $130.72 on Thursday. Moderna, Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.03 and a 52-week high of $376.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $140.71 and its 200-day moving average is $146.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market cap of $52.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.98, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.70.
Insider Activity
In other news, insider Juan Andres sold 2,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.00, for a total value of $334,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,731,289. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO David W. Meline sold 164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.66, for a total transaction of $28,480.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,146.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Juan Andres sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.00, for a total value of $334,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,731,289. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 583,048 shares of company stock worth $87,001,182. Insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several analysts recently weighed in on MRNA shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Moderna from $199.00 to $197.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Moderna from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Argus dropped their price target on Moderna from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Moderna has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $211.08.
Moderna Company Profile
Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.
