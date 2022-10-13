First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Stake Cut by Private Capital Group LLC

Private Capital Group LLC cut its position in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 767 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 145 shares during the quarter. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in First Solar were worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in First Solar by 53.3% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 374 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in First Solar by 97.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 421 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Field & Main Bank lifted its stake in First Solar by 625.0% in the first quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 580 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in First Solar by 67.0% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 708 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in First Solar in the first quarter valued at $67,000. 79.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 600 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.79, for a total value of $38,874.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,320,744.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other First Solar news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.79, for a total transaction of $38,874.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,320,744.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Koralewski sold 1,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $100,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 43,251 shares of company stock valued at $4,003,527. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FSLR. Oppenheimer upgraded First Solar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Guggenheim upgraded First Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on First Solar to $77.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Barclays began coverage on shares of First Solar in a research note on Friday, August 5th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $89.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of First Solar from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, First Solar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.89.

Shares of FSLR opened at $126.88 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $125.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.09 and a beta of 1.28. First Solar, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.60 and a 1-year high of $145.74. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $621.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $606.45 million. First Solar had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 7.63%. First Solar’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. Analysts expect that First Solar, Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

