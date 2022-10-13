Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Shares Acquired by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) by 152.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,861 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,442 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $1,928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in STLD. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Steel Dynamics during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Steel Dynamics during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Steel Dynamics by 425.8% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 468 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in Steel Dynamics by 1,042.9% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 480 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Steel Dynamics during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on STLD shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Steel Dynamics from $94.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. UBS Group set a $95.00 price objective on Steel Dynamics in a report on Monday, June 20th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Steel Dynamics to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $89.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Steel Dynamics in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Steel Dynamics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:STLD opened at $78.87 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $14.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 3.52. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a one year low of $50.54 and a one year high of $100.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.05.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The basic materials company reported $6.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.34 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.93 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 71.50% and a net margin of 19.81%. The company’s revenue was up 39.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 20.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 6.05%.

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; and engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars.

