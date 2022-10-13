Banco Santander S.A. Sells 571 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Banco Santander S.A. decreased its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,554 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 571 shares during the quarter. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2,300.0% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 120 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 73.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on NSC. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $286.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $274.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. UBS Group downgraded Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $245.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Norfolk Southern in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $267.33.

In other news, Director James A. Squires sold 105,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.81, for a total transaction of $26,229,550.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,631,153.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NSC stock opened at $211.32 on Thursday. Norfolk Southern Co. has a fifty-two week low of $209.59 and a fifty-two week high of $299.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $238.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $242.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.32.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The railroad operator reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 25.57% and a return on equity of 22.42%. Norfolk Southern’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.28 EPS. Analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.49%.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

