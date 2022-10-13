Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Purchased by Sageworth Trust Co

Sageworth Trust Co lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 705.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,223 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,947 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth $1,823,028,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 198,224,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,191,909,000 after buying an additional 10,326,974 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2,671.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,099,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,400,000 after buying an additional 4,915,334 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 216,096,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,730,682,000 after buying an additional 4,893,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 256.3% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,882,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,582,000 after buying an additional 3,511,900 shares during the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on MRK. Cowen boosted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $76.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Erste Group Bank upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Atlantic Securities lifted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.83.

Merck & Co., Inc. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MRK opened at $90.42 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $88.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.50 and a 1-year high of $95.72. The company has a market cap of $229.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.30.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.20. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 48.45% and a net margin of 29.00%. The company had revenue of $14.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.27%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

Featured Articles

