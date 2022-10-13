Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CAG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $35.14.

Conagra Brands Price Performance

CAG stock opened at $33.58 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.11. The stock has a market cap of $16.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.57. Conagra Brands has a 1 year low of $30.06 and a 1 year high of $36.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

Conagra Brands Dividend Announcement

Conagra Brands ( NYSE:CAG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 6th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 13.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 3rd will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 2nd. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 110.92%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Emanuel Chirico acquired 30,000 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.06 per share, with a total value of $1,021,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 40,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,389,239.28. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 21,405 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.40, for a total transaction of $757,737.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 104,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,712,008.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Emanuel Chirico bought 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.06 per share, for a total transaction of $1,021,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 40,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,389,239.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CAG. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Conagra Brands by 26.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,420,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,457,630,000 after acquiring an additional 9,004,956 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Conagra Brands by 11.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,918,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,943,000 after acquiring an additional 2,969,072 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Conagra Brands by 12.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,556,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,801,000 after buying an additional 2,671,720 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Conagra Brands by 246.5% during the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,446,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,695,000 after buying an additional 2,451,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Conagra Brands by 20.4% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,112,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,290,000 after buying an additional 1,034,123 shares during the last quarter. 83.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates in four segments: Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels in the United States.

Further Reading

