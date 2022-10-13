Banco Santander S.A. Decreases Position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Banco Santander S.A. lowered its stake in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,920 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 833 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NUE. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Nucor by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 614,492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $70,144,000 after purchasing an additional 12,777 shares during the last quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nucor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Nucor by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 445 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nucor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $362,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Nucor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 3,407 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.17, for a total value of $416,233.19. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 64,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,829,508.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 3,407 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.17, for a total value of $416,233.19. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 64,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,829,508.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.64, for a total transaction of $708,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 76,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,778,804. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Nucor Stock Performance

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NUE. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Nucor from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Nucor in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Nucor to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Nucor from $127.00 to $114.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Nucor from $121.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.00.

NYSE NUE opened at $119.31 on Thursday. Nucor Co. has a 52-week low of $88.50 and a 52-week high of $187.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.62. The company has a market capitalization of $31.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $127.71 and a 200-day moving average of $130.19.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The basic materials company reported $9.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.91 by $0.76. The company had revenue of $11.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.59 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 21.03% and a return on equity of 57.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.04 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 29.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nucor Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Nucor’s payout ratio is presently 6.14%.

Nucor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

See Also

