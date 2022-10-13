Banco Santander S.A. Trims Stock Position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Banco Santander S.A. cut its stake in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) by 44.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,622 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 11,919 shares during the quarter. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC increased its holdings in Boston Scientific by 3.1% in the second quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 8,483 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in Boston Scientific by 5.2% in the first quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 5,336 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in Boston Scientific by 1.7% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 16,694 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $739,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Tufton Capital Management increased its holdings in Boston Scientific by 1.9% in the first quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 14,695 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LWM Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Boston Scientific by 2.9% in the first quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,926 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. 90.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Insider Transactions at Boston Scientific

In other news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 125,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.34, for a total value of $4,950,034.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,767,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,539,941.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $285,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 124,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,746,694. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 125,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.34, for a total transaction of $4,950,034.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,767,665 shares in the company, valued at $69,539,941.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 185,091 shares of company stock worth $7,383,282. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Boston Scientific Stock Performance

A number of research firms have weighed in on BSX. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Boston Scientific has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.38.

NYSE:BSX opened at $39.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.28, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.49. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1-year low of $34.98 and a 1-year high of $47.49.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 14.58%. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

Boston Scientific Profile

(Get Rating)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.